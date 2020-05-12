POLK COUNTY – Because around 72 percent of the Polk County Public Schools budget comes from the State of Florida, and since state sales tax income is projected to be substantially lower over the near future as a result of pandemic-related economic downturn, there has been some discussion of late on how that might financially impact public education over the next year or more.
On April 29, the Orlando Sentinel published an article about a group of educators, including Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins, who believed the country was headed for an “educational catastrophe” if more federal aid is not pumped into public education to offset lost sales tax revenue due to the pandemic.
Rep. Darren Soto, whose Congressional district includes parts of east Polk County, cited the article during a town hall meeting May 5.
“We will face a fiscal crisis without another round of emergency federal funding,” Soto said.
Soto said the federal government has provided a lot of pandemic related assistance to date, but added that more assistance needed to be allocated for the purposes of helping state governments, local governments and public school districts around the nation to replace lost sales tax income.
Polk County School Board member Billy Townsend says he agreed with Soto and Jenkins, saying there could be an educational catastrophe if the federal government does not try to help replace lost sales tax revenue.
“(They) echo my position, and my hope is that the federal government will come to its senses and preserve vital state and local services,” Townsend said.
Townsend emailed Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd a copy of the article and asked her to comment. Townsend posted her reply on his professional Facebook page associated with his role on the Polk County School Board.
“I am freezing vacancies and holding positions, except for teaching positions, in order to prepare for any budget cuts that we may face in the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1,” Byrd wrote in reply. “Our finance department is monitoring both the state’s and our finances daily and we will be prepared to respond to any budget adjustments that may be required in the future.”
While the $12 billion that the State of Florida recently received from the federal government will help stabilize the state budget, it has since been widely reported that Moody's Analytics staff are projecting the state budget for fiscal year 2021 could fall $8-$10 billion short in funding.
Many, including Soto and Townsend, have suggested state legislators will have to reconcile the shortfall in a special session sometime soon.