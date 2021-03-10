The all-new CenterState Bank Concerts Under the Stars series revives a music tradition at Bok Tower Gardens with four performances beginning Friday, March 12, and continuing through April.
The series is a co-production of the Lake Wales Arts Council and Bok Tower Gardens.
Advance tickets are $36 for Bok Tower Gardens and the Lake Wales Arts Council members and $40 for non-members. Ticket price increases to $48 on the day of the show.
Admission to Bok Tower Gardens is included in the ticket price. A series pass for all four performances is $136 for members and $144 for non-members.
Purchasing in advance is recommended as the capacity is limited to 600 tickets, and the gate will close if capacity is reached. All performances begin at 7 p.m.
More information at boktower.org.