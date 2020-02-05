WINTER HAVEN – For those residents who commute to Winter Haven from the east, two road construction projects will have to be taken into consideration in regards to traffic congestion.
The widening of Dundee Road is already causing some backups during peak commuting hours. That congestion could get worse once work begins Feb. 10 on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard through the Florence Villa neighborhood.
Once known as Avenue T, MLK Boulevard was originally constructed as a neighborhood road. With the explosive growth in Winter Haven over the last decade, though, it is now a highly traveled connector road.
Westbound traffic from the Country Club Road area will be diverted south on 11th Street, toward Polk State College, and then west again at Avenue O, toward the Florence Villa U.S. Post Office building.
Residents who access the neighborhood from west to east will need to use smaller side streets to the north and south of MLK Boulevard once construction begins.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area during school pickup times, when the area will be particularly congested during construction.
The eastbound lane will get torn up beginning around Feb. 16. Construction will begin on westbound lanes around Feb. 23.
City staff say the resurfacing project may be completed by March, depending on weather.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.