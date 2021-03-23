Last week, Polk County Commissioners approved the beginning of construction for the new Northeast Government Center in Lake Alfred.
The new government center site in Lake Alfred has been readied for Register Construction & Engineering, the contractor, to begin its work. The new facility will house some county operations, two additional court rooms and a Polk County Tax Collector mini-complex to include driver’s license tests.
The whole facility will encompass about 70,000-square-feet of space, divvied up among the Board of County Commissioners, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, and the other constitutional officers, said Polk Facilities Manager Keith Tate.
The new government center has been on the drawing board for several years as the county's northeastern sector continues to grow, said Polk County Manager Bill Beasley.
At one of last week's board sessions, County Clerk Stacy Butterfield told commissioners the judicial circuit will need two courtrooms available for use immediately, rather than one as originally believed. Both courtrooms are included in the plans, but the originals only called for outfitting the second one for immediate use.
Butterfield told the board the second should be included now, “since we just don't know how long the COVID-19 restrictions and social-distancing guidelines will be in place, and we can't do that with just one courtroom.”
The original plans called for that additional courtroom to be outfitted for use “in about five years,” she added, “but we should be prepared now.”
The additional courtroom cost was included in the $20 million price tag, said Beasley.
The new facility will house a wide range of Tax Collector Joe Tedder's operations, including an outside area where driver license tests can be provided. Tedder asked the commission earlier to provide those facilities so potential new drivers would not be forced to use or cross congested U.S. Highway 27 to qualify for a license.
Beasley said the new facilities have already been budgeted and the construction should take less than two years to complete. No groundbreaking ceremonies were scheduled and commissioners were not provided an exact start date last week.