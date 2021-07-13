On July 7, the Winter Haven City Commission discussed $500 million worth of water infrastructure projects and debated whether to borrow up to $210 million from the federal government to pay for upgrading city water infrastructure.
“When I look at these numbers, it's staggering,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said. “This is some serious Jack (money) that we are taking about.”
The numbers discussed July 7 are higher than the estimated future water infrastructure costs discussed during a special meeting June 10. On that day, City Manager Mike Herr recommended spending up to $137M on water infrastructure – not $210 million.
Herr said the federal WIFIA loan application was almost complete but that Financial Services Department Director Cal Bowen wanted more time to consider the ramifications of borrowing a substantial amount of money from the feds.
Herr said the top priority is spending $120 million on expanding wastewater treatment plant three near the CSX intermodal yard and expanding its' connection to the AdventHealth Fieldhouse area. This plant is 50 years old, Utility Services Department Director Gary Hubbard said.
The second highest priority is upgrading water infrastructure near the Cypresswood subdivision near Dundee Road and some other projects totaling $90 million, Herr said.
Herr made it clear that regardless of the amount, the city was going to need to borrow a substantial amount of money from the federal government.
Each of the city commissioners gave consent to Herr to hold off on applying for a federal loan until staff is ready.
Elsewhere, the Polk Regional Water Cooperative (PRWC) was scheduled to apply for a $230 million WIFIA loan to build desalination plants near Lake Wales and in Lakeland and around 30 miles of water pipe at a total cost of nearly $500 million.
While future water supply could be seen as a county problem, Winter Haven appears to be making the highest investments in water infrastructure compared to other municipalities. Winter Haven city commissioners have already approved paying a portion of the $500 million PRWC costs and the commissioners are now considering borrowing up to an additional $210 million from the feds for other water infrastructure projects.
“We are known as the Chain of Lakes City,” Herr said. “The aquasystem needs to be protected.”
Federal WIFIA loans only pay half the local water infrastructure construction costs. Local governments are responsible for the other half of construction costs. State grants are mostly paying the local cost share for the PRWC projects. It's unknown how the local cost share would be paid if Winter Haven submits its own WIFIA application.
Some cities decided to break away from the PRWC and to solve their future water supply problem in their own way.
Haines City officials estimated that it will cost around $20 million for a city desalination plant.
Lake Wales staff members want to invest around $7 million on their own desalination plant.
Davenport officials want to build a city desalination plant at an estimated cost of around $2 million.
Bartow is paying for future water supplies through the PRWC. For example, Bartow is paying a portion of the cost of the PRWC water pipe and the PRWC desalination plants to be built near Lake Wales and in Lakeland.
Any cities not mentioned are PRWC participants, meaning they are cost sharing on the $500 million PRWC projects.