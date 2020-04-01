BARTOW — Even while dealing with a massive effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners has additional business to tend to, including the recent decision to okay the construction of a new stadium at the Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale.
The board unanimously supported allocating $112,355 to help defray the cost of the engineering, design and permitting for a new stadium that will house future soccer and lacrosse games.
According to county documents, the new multi-purpose stadium will include 3,500 seats, locker rooms and related support facilities “which will allow the county to host additional competitive events” which could generate $10 million into the economy each year.
Officials say the new stadium could lead to international soccer and lacrosse events, and it is anticipated to be open for use by late fall next year.
“This will be a championship stadium,” Polk Sports Marketing and Tourism leader Mark Jackson told the commission. “We're talking about professional soccer, Major League Soccer and rugby, as well as lacrosse.”
Jackson said this will augment facilities already underway that will house the home of the Pan American Lacrosse Association.
County Manager Bill Beasley added that bleachers could be pulled from other Lake Myrtle fields to add to the new stadium, should larger crowds be anticipated at events.
Responding to an inquiry from Commissioner Martha Santiago, Jackson said that with the adjacent fields and open areas, parking for larger events could be accommodated.
Also, in concert with the city of Auburndale, the county also approved funding to complete a portion of the Water Sports Complex, also at Lake Myrtle.
Jackson explained that the USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Organization had started excavating a lake at the complex for water skiing competitions, but had run out of money with the project only about half finished.
He asked that the county front the money to finish the project, which is also in partnership with Auburndale.
The county had allocated some $800,000 to be doled out over a decade for sports facilities, but Jackson said they needed $640,000 to finish the skiing lake.
“If we can get the lake dug and start to coordinate holding activities out there, we'll all be better off at the end of the day,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Water Ski and Wake Sports Foundation will build an adjacent headquarters and museum, he said.
“We want to get the entire facility finished in time to celebrate the centennial of the sport in two years,” Jackson said.