The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s “State of the State, County & City” virtual meeting held Jan. 29 included an update from the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC).
“Today I can state with confidence the state of Polk County is good,” BoCC Vice Chair Martha Santiago said.
Santiago said the county is facing challenges to stay healthy. County Manager Bill Beasley described some of those challenges in greater detail.
Beasley said that during the county commission board retreat with county staff in February of 2020 was all about the challenges of managing growth.
“Thirty days later, everything came to a halt and that is when COVID started showing up,” Beasley said.
Polk County received $126 million from the federal government to help the community during the pandemic. County staff spent $123 million before the end of 2020. Beasley said he and his staff are looking beyond the pandemic.
“We are headed toward growth, wherever growth leads us,” Beasley said.
When the 2020 U.S. Census results are published later this year, county staff are expecting to see much higher populations in the northeast quadrant of the county. Public safety remains the top priority as county staff look to handle that growth, but transportation is a close second.
Starting over the next year or two, there are five road improvement projects that total nearly a billion dollars in county investment.
County Road 557 is being expanded to four lanes in between Lake Alfred and Interstate 4. Lake Wilson Road is being expanded near ChampionsGate. Cypress Parkway and Poinciana Parkway are being expanded around Poinciana and Loughman, as is Pipkin Road in Lakeland.
Beasley was candid to the audience that there are dozens of unfunded transportation projects needed to keep pace with explosive growth. Central Polk Parkway expansion to State Road 60 is funded and underway. Beasley said talk of building a toll road from State Road 60 in Polk County to Collier County, near Naples, is a real possibility and suggested the distribution opportunites it would create could be a game-changer locally.
Beasley also suggested that it made sense to loop the Polk Parkway to Lake Wales, and eventually up toward the Poinciana area, in the future, hinting at possible connectivity one day to the Poinciana Parkway and State Road 429, which connects to Osceola and Orange counties.
On the subject of making sure there is enough water to support all this growth, Beasley said the formation of the Polk Regional Water Cooperative was a game-changer in terms of the county’s many municipalities figuring out a solution to this problem collectively.
“Out of this will come large capital projects — both in scope, complexity and cost,” Beasley said. “It will have an effect on local rate structures.”
Beasley said behavioral health issues like addiction and stress, as well as creating more affordable housing options, will need to be solved using public and private partnerships.
“Despite what COVID has done to us, this is a resilient community that is bouncing back,” Beasley said. “We are growing and it's a good time to be in Polk County.”
The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce virtual State of the State, County and City meeting was sponsored by the Bank of Central Florida, Six/Ten LLC and TECO.