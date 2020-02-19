BARTOW — Two people died in a plane crash last week occurring near the Bartow Executive Airport.
According to a PCSO release, Bonnie Powell, 73, and Dennis Powell, 76, were deceased when authorities arrived in response to the accident, which occurred around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. The two individuals, who are from Port Orange, were married.
Per the report, the single engine fixed-wing plane was heading south/southwest toward the airport when it crash landed into a residential area of unincorporated Bartow, about three-quarters of a mile from the airport.
The plane had been in communication with the airport and intending to land, the report says, and there were no unusual or warning communications from the plane. The plane landed in the front driveway of a residence on Weston Road.
No one on the ground was injured. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the plane crash.