Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Citrus Connection has kept buses running within cities and connecting passengers with neighboring communities throughout Polk County.
That effort will continue, but will be reduced due to lower ridership and driver availability as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Effective Monday, June 29, Citrus Connection reduced service on select routes. Citrus Connection reduced service in April and returned to a full schedule in early June. The spike in Covid-19 cases has led to passengers and bus operators to self-isolate.
“We are proud to continue our service, although in a somewhat reduced capacity,” said Citrus Connection Executive Director Tom Phillips. “A constant in Polk County during this unprecedented pandemic has been public transportation. We are proud to keep the people of Polk County moving to employment, medical appointments, shopping and other necessary trips. We know we will all get through this crisis together.”
Citrus Connection is adapting its operations in response to COVID-19. Passengers are recommended to obtain additional specific route information by downloading the MyStop Mobile App, follow Citrus Connection on Facebook, Twitter, go to www.ridecitrus.com or call the Quality Assurance Line at (863) 733-4242.