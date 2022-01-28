Coronavirus

Polk County Public Schools is making at-home, COVID-19 test kits available to PCPS staff, students and their family members.

PCPS obtained these certifiable, non-expired at-home COVID tests from the Florida Department of Health. 

To use these kits, you must download a testing app and complete an observed test for the results to be certified.

IMPORTANT: There are a limited number of these kits, and they are only available while supplies last for symptomatic PCPS employees, students and their family members who need COVID tests.

Non-symptomatic individuals should seek testing through other available options. Visit our health information page (polkschoolsfl.com/healthinformation) for some local testing sites.

The kits are available at the following locations/times.  Each family may get up to four test kits for those who are symptomatic.  This is a drive through/car pick-up service only. Do not enter the buildings.

The locations are:

•West Regional ESE Office

Location: 304 N. Fern Road, Lakeland

Pick-up hours: Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

•Gibbons Street Preschool Center

Location: 1860 E. Gibbons St., Bartow

Pick-up hours: Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

•Mark Wilcox Center

Location: 611 Post Ave. S.W., Winter Haven

Pick-up hours: Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

•Ridge Technical College

Location: 7700 State Road 544, Winter Haven

Pick-up hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday only from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

•Frostproof Middle-Senior

Location: 1000 N. Palm Ave., Frostproof

Pick-up hours: Fridays only 2:30 to 4 p.m.

PCPS employees can continue to receive test kits at the Lakeland Employee Health Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, 3215 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland. Pick-up at the Lakeland Employee Health Clinic is available only to PCPS employees; all others should use the above listed locations.

