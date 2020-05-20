In the featured photo, Central Florida Healthcare Navigator Linda Blas instructs a driver to move to the next station at a free mobile COVID-19 testing station setup at Lake Maude Sports Complex in Winter Haven on May 15.
CFHC staff set up another testing station at Westwood Middle School later that afternoon.
Central Florida Health Care staff will be setting up free mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Davenport, Auburndale and Lake Alfred in the coming weeks.
Check the website — http://www.cfhconline.org/ — or call (866) 234-8534 for more details as, dates have yet to be announced. Staff have recently set up mobile testing sites in Lake Wales, Haines City and Fort Meade.