A fire closed restaurant Crave & Copper in December 2019, only a couple of months after it opened in downtown Auburndale.
But it is finally back and stronger than ever and the local community never stopped supporting them. From its own craft beers to freshly made culinary delights, this American Brewpub is the new gathering spot for Auburndale residents and Polk County visitors.
The long-awaited reopening happened Sept. 17 with live music, $4 beers, $5 shareables and a large crowd.
“How could we not be happy?” said Manager Stacey Oakley, with a smile from ear-to-ear. “This has been a long-time coming and we are very grateful. We are so excited to see our regulars back. Our customers have been so patient.”
The newly renovated spot now has a new, larger kitchen, upgraded bathrooms and an outdoor patio with TVs, tables, green turf, bar and an area for live music. A small stage will soon be added with a covered area for the musicians.
As for the dining room, new artwork adorns the walls with teal and copper colors. A mural on the back wall was restored and a little bit of smoke damage remains as a reminder of the past. Crave & Copper first opened Oct. 25, 2019, on East Lake Avenue to raving reviews. Then the fire caused it to close and it was a struggle to get things rolling again from insurance issues to getting supplies due to the pandemic.
As Oakley and her husband were working on Crave & Copper, she continued to work over at The Florida Brewery as their CFO.
Another thing that changed was the operation of the restaurant. Oakley’s brother, who was a partner before, is no longer in the restaurant industry. The Florida Brewery owns and runs Crave and Copper.
“The only difference is now instead of having operating partners, everyone is employees of the brewery and we are operating as one team with all Florida Brewery management,” she said. “The brewery operates as a family and it has trickled down. We have compassion for our employees and their heart goes into it. They are all 100 percent a part of it.”
With the addition of the new outdoor patio bar, The Florida Brewery’s tap room is now an event space where people can book private parties or host events.
“Beer brings people together,” said Oakley. “People are just happy.”
When it comes to the menu, Chef Matt Oakley, her husband, is passionate about his food.
“He’s an avid learner of all things food related,” she said, noticeably proud of her husband. The husband-and-wife team met in Nantucket where Matt worked in many different kitchens. They’ve been in Florida for 10 years and he’s excited to show off his talents here in Auburndale. The unique menu still has some patron favorites from 2019 – garbage plate with fries, copper sauce, candied bacon, scallions and beer cheese; smoked fish dip; chicken wings with many different flavors like their signature Copper Dust rub; the Crave salad with greens, fruit, Chevre, candied pecans and a pomegranate vinaigrette. Their popular steak n’ cheese sandwich and beer cheeseburger are also back. New to the menu are “revamped” fish tacos which are pan seared with mango salsa, cabbage and sriracha mayo; Thai peanut grilled chicken salad wrap; homemade guacamole with jalapeno, cilantro, onion served with corn tortilla chips; and a wedge salad with gorgonzola dressing, chorizo and pico de gallo.
They also added a new chicken wing flavor – Korean mustard. The restaurant hosts the new “Kegs and Eggs” brunch on Sundays with savory bites such as a candied bacon BLT; a new spin on their garbage plate fries with eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, chorizo, cheese and avocado; bourbon maple stuffed French toast; and Bloody Mary shrimp ceviche. Beers and booze on the menu include a Beachy Beermosa and a Gator Michelada.
“We are elevating the food here (in Auburndale),” she said, adding that daily lunch and dinner specials will soon be available. “It’s good to see new businesses coming in. We need to keep bringing people into downtown.” “Reopening the restaurant has been a long time coming,” said Oakley. “There is a silver lining to everything. We didn’t have to figure out (how to operate during Covid) and we now have an amazing kitchen and outside area. It’s fun to see people congregating in town.” Crave & Copper, located at 117 E. Lake Ave., is open Wednesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Photos by Elizabeth Morrisey