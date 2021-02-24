In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 14- 20), Sonny's BBQ honored Stefanie Badillo — the founder of Crossed Paws Pet Rescue in Winter Haven — as part of the restaurant group’s Random Acts of BBQ program.
“Stefanie runs the dog rescue and does so much good for lost, abandoned, abused and sick dogs,” announced a release. “It's her whole life and she puts everything she has into it. She picks up lost and stray dogs, gets them the care they need, then works endlessly to find their owners or a new home.”
To honor all of her hard work, Sonny's BBQ surprised Badillo with a barbeque feast.
Crossed Paws Pet Rescue’s facility lease is almost up, so Badillo and her team of volunteers are on a mission to raise $90,000 in order to move to a new building and continue helping more animals.
Learn more about Crossed Paws at crossedpawspetrescue.org.