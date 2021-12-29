Staff at Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center of Winter Haven staff, the Lakeland Vet Center staff, Polk County Veteran's Council volunteers, American Legion Riders and others helped World War II veteran Joel H. Bennett Sr. celebrate his 100th birthday on Dec. 23.
Bennett fought on D-Day as a United States Army soldier.
The Normandy landings were the landing operations and associated airborne operations on June 6,1944, of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The operation began the liberation of France (and later western Europe) and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.
His son, Joel H. Bennett Jr., said his father never really talked about D-Day until a few times as he got older.
“He said the things that happened bothered him and he didn't want to talk about it,” his son said. “There would be times when he would confide little tidbits. I thank him for raising us, for taking care of us. Now it's our turn to take good care of him.”
Bennett was born and raised in Mulberry. He married and raised a family including two sons and a daughter in Bartow where he worked in the phosphate industry at IMC until he retired. Bennett also owned a shoe shop, fixing boots at nights with help from his mother.
Bennett also served his country during the conflict in Korea.