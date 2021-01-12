WINTER HAVEN — The Winter Haven City Commission voted for Brad Dantzler and Nathaniel J. Birdsong, Jr. to remain mayor and mayor pro tem of Winter Haven, respectively, during a city commission meeting Jan. 11.
Normally, after the vote, the mayor and mayor pro tem are sworn in and then there is a "Mayor's Bling" ceremony. However, given the ongoing pandemic, city staff recommended that the Mayor's Bling ceremony be cancelled this year in order for participants to keep safe and remain socially distanced.
Instead, City Attorney John Murphy swore the officials in from a distance and then showed those in attendance a quick peek of the bling.
A third generation Winter Haven City Commissioner, Dantzler was first elected to the commission in 2013 and first chosen as mayor in 2016.
Birdsong was first elected to the commission in 2002 and has also previously served as mayor four times.