The Davenport City Commission approved a contract with its new city attorney on Dec. 7.
Thomas A. Cloud, of the firm GrayRobinson, is now the city attorney for Davenport, Polk City, Fort Meade and Wauchula.
Davenport Executive Assistant to the City Manager Maricela Arteaga said the city commission did not renew its contract with former city attorney Andrew J. Hand. Hand had been city attorney since 2017, when Davenport City Commission fired Lakeland attorney Kirk Warren.
Hand is a partner in the firm of Shepard, Smith, Kohlmyer & Hand, out of Maitland.
Cloud is also the current President of the Florida Municipal Attorneys Association. In September, Cloud was appointed to serve on Florida League of Cities' 2020-2021 Legislative Policy Committee.