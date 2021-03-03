The staff for the athletics department at soon-to-be-opened Davenport High School continues to take shape.
On Feb. 17, the school announced it had hired Mel Gables as its first Director of Athletics. Gables, an east Polk native, was previously the athletic director and a softball coach at Haines City High.
Then, on Feb. 24, the school announced it had hired Jeff George Jr., pending Polk County Public Schools clearance, as the Davenport Broncos’ first football coach.
George most recently was the coach at Westwood High in Fort Pierce, where the Panthers went 7-2 in 2020 and 7-3 in 2019.