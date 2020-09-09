The City of Davenport recently posted to its Facebook page regarding a public survey on the name of a northeast Polk relief high school being constructed by Polk County Public Schools.
Of the three choices presented to those who voted — Davenport High School, Heritage Trail High School and Horse Creek High School — more than half of the voters chose Davenport High School, which received 2,396 votes (58.25 percent).
Heritage Trail High received 24.19 percent of the vote and Horse Creek High received 17.55 percent. There were 4,113 responses in total.
The name will now go before the Polk County School Board for final approval. The construction on the new high school broke ground December 4, 2019. It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021 and will help alleviate overcrowding at Ridge Community High School and Haines City High School.