The coronavirus is serious. It’s OK to panic.

Panic — if a panic means you wash your hands, again and again and again.

I’ve not seen so many grown men wash their hands in a public restroom before in my 60-plus years of life. That’s good.

Panic if it means you will stay home if you are starting to feel achy or have a tickle in your throat.

Panic if it means you will postpone any trips to the nursing home or home visits to the most vulnerable of our elderly.

The coronavirus is serious and it is OK to panic. With our current panic attack as a society, maybe we will do what we need to do, in order to slow down the growth of this deadly virus.

But don’t overdo it.

Since the CDC started keeping track in January, fewer than 6,000 people in the USA have been reported with the coronavirus so far.

But let’s suppose the USA averages 100 new cases a day in the USA, despite the handwashing, quarantining and voluntary closings. (China is already experiencing fewer than 50 cases a day, despite being the epicenter).

That’s 35,500 cases of the coronavirus over a year. If the mortality rate is 4% percent, that’s less than 1,500 deaths from the coronavirus.

Less than 300 people in all of Florida have been reported with the coronavirus. We are less than two percent of all the cases so far in America. Let’s suppose since Florida is a big state, and we have our fair share of folks over age 60, we have 10 percent of all cases in the USA.

That’s 150 deaths in Florida from the coronavirus over the next 12 months, assuming the growth of the coronavirus stays about where it is.

For comparison to the potential 150 deaths from the coronavirus, Floridians kill over 500 pedestrians a year with our cars. Just our drunk drivers kill over 500 people a year in car-to-car accidents.

Panic, but don’t overdo it.

Winston Churchill supposedly said this about Americans, “You can count on Americans to do the right thing. But only after they have exhausted every other possibility.”

It took us too long to respond to the threat, but we are now doing the right things to contain the coronavirus.

If you think you might be sick, stay home. If you think you might have been around someone sick, stay home.

Be careful, but please go out about your normal business. In particular, consider visiting our local merchants. Most of them don’t have the deep pockets of the national chains, and if they don’t get business during the next 60 days of our winter season, many of them will not survive.

It’s OK to panic, but not too much. Share your thoughts.

David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns this newspaper. Reach him at David@D-R.Media.