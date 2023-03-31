If your grass has been brown, there’s a reason for that.
Residents who live in the City of Winter Haven utility districts have noticed that the re-use water, which is used to water outdoors, has been off and on since February.
Katrina Hill, City of Winter Haven communications director, confirmed Thursday that the system has been shut down to support repair work being completed at the treatment plant, but added it is not related to any future developments.
The reuse water system was on and off due to a biological sediment that naturally occurs in pipes, which then became dislodged as a result of turbulence in the system. This occurred after the city installed two new lines to connect the two wastewater treatment plants in Winter Haven – Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 in Northeast Winter Haven – and Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 in South Winter Haven and opened the valve on Dec. 6, 2022.
However, the new direction of flow through the previously existing pipes created turbulence, the city reports, causing some of the naturally occurring sediment lining the pipe to dislodge and float through the system.
“City staff is experiencing the same buildup on City-owned reuse irrigation systems, including downtown, City Hall and MLK Park. We understand the frustration and inconvenience this causes,” Stavres said.
The sediment is a biological growth that naturally occurs in pipes and is not sewage debris in the line.
“There is no concern for human or environmental health,” Stavres added.
On another note, the reuse water system itself has been offline due to an unrelated occurrence in February 2023, when Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 experienced a major clog caused by grease, wipes and other objects being flushed into the sewer system, resulting in an on-site spill that forced the plant to be shut down.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was contained and cleaned up. This resulted in the need to keep portions of the plant shut down so crews could mitigate, repair and restore Wastewater Treatment Plant 2, the city reports.
“In order to complete the required repairs, the reuse lines had to be shut down,” Stavres said. “During repairs, water is being stored in the lines, but cannot be accessed by customers for irrigation as all valves for reuse water have been shut off.
Repairs are expected to be completed in the next few days.
The city says that once the treatment plant is full restored and operational, treated water will be used to fully flush the lines that have been stagnant for several weeks. This is so the water remains up to all standards of treatment for reuse before service is restored to customers.
“We anticipate full service to be restored within one to two weeks,” Stavres said.
The city admits that the unfortunate events coincide with Florida’s drought-like conditions at present time. Residents are encouraged to temporarily use potable water through a hose connection at home with free standing sprinklers.
Additionally, the city recommends reuse customers check their irrigation systems, and if sprinkler heads are found to be clogged, soak them for 24 hours in a 50/50 mix of water and bleach to dissolve the natural sediment from the turbulence of the recently connected pipes.
“The next 7 days is the ideal time to complete this task to ensure systems are ready to go when the reuse supply is restored,” Stavres said.
Additionally, the city is going to develop a credit program for reuse customers, designed to account for the lack of availability and the potential increase of potable water use to temporarily irrigate the lawns and landscaping.
Anyone who has suffered damage to irrigation systems due to the occurrences is asked to call the City of Winter Haven’s Human Resources Department to submit a claim at 863-291-5650. Claims will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
“The City of Winter Haven is committed to utilizing reuse water for irrigation,” noted Stavres.
“The reuse system is an environmental sustainability best practice and given the significant concerns of water supply in the region, we have had this practice in place for more than 20 years,” Stavres said.
The fiscal impact to customers is less than it would be if customers used potable water to give their lawns a drink.