featured December in Winter Haven Photos by Charles A. Baker III Dec 15, 2021 34 min ago 1 of 3 The Gonzalez family of Winter Haven enjoys time with each other Saturday afternoon at the splash pad in Trailhead Park. Five-year-old Serenity posed for a solid 30 seconds to make sure she had a chance to make the newspaper. Six-year-old Jamarrah, of Winter Haven, hangs out at the splash pad Saturday afternoon. Americans are flocking to places like Winter Haven for a reason. The weather in December is beautiful.