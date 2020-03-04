LAKELAND – Gov. Ron DeSantis was the keynote speaker at the SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate 2020 Lay of the Land Florida Land Conference at the RP Funding Center Friday, Feb. 29.
DeSantis spoke on a number of topics at the annual conference, even earning some laughs from the audience as he mentioned that he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, are preparing for their third child.
DeSantis said he and his wife are calling it the calm before the storm, noting that all the children will be under the age of three.
“We are buckling our seat belts on that,” the governor said.
DeSantis pointed out some indicators that Florida is economically strong, including the state’s 3 percent unemployment rate.
The governor said his vision for the state is coming to fruition with a AAA-credit rating, 120 million tourists annually and a state budget lower than the budget of New York City.
“We are just managing the money better (than New York City),” DeSantis said. “We are being more fiscally responsible.”
At some point in the near future, the governor said that he will be making his fifth nomination to the Florida Supreme Court in his 14 months since being elected.
DeSantis nominated three judges to the bench just after being inaugurated, but two of those judges have since been chosen to take federal judicial roles. The governor said he will be nominating two more judges to the highest state court in the coming weeks.
DeSantis said he received a new list of potential Florida Supreme Court judges a few weeks ago and that he will be making his announcement soon.
Five appointments to the Florida Supreme Court in 14 months is unusual. Gov. Rick Scott nominated just one judge to the bench in eight years and Gov. Jeb Bush only had two nominations in eight years.
The governor said that water infrastructure and clean supply of water are other priorities of his administration and that he was happy to report that state legislators funded in excess of $600 million toward those issues last year, with hopes of getting a similar amount funded this legislative session. The federal government put $250 million toward Everglades restoration last year and the same amount is in this year's federal budget proposal, DeSantis said.
Florida Forever funding was used to purchase land in the Everglades to block oil drilling already, DeSantis said.
On the subject of education, the governor said his priorities are creating more pathways to success by adding more workforce skills classes in high school.
Discussing the general election in November, DeSantis said presidential campaigning may be like a dog fight.
“I just think the country is divided enough that almost anyone could win under the right circumstances,” DeSantis said.
After the stop in Lakeland, the governor and his staff traveled to West Palm Beach to meet with Vice President Mike Pence regarding the Coronavirus response.
“Next time you see me, we will have baby number three,” DeSantis said to the audience. “For the record, all the artifacts in the mansion are insured.”
—