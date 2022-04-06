Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, Florida House Speaker Christopher Sprowls, Sen. Kelli Stargel, Rep. Sam Killebrew, Rep. Melony Bell, Rep. Colleen Burton and other local leaders held a joint press conference with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to sign Florida House Bill 3 on April 1.
HB3 becomes effective July 1 and provides law enforcement officers a $1,000 bonus, offers a $5,000 signing bonus for some new officers and offers financial assistance for some training costs and for law enforcement officers to adopt foster children, among other benefits.
“We back the folks who wear the uniform,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis said as Florida’s governor, there will be no defunding law enforcement.
“With Biden inflation, and all these other problems that people are having to contend with, we wanted to make sure our first responders were able to make ends meet.”
This isn't just moral support but “legislative action that is making a difference," DeSantis said. Others agreed.
“We don't say we back the blue, we actually do,” Simpson said.
Sprouse said hopefully the Sunshine State will never be like New York City, Chicago, Seattle or Minneapolis in terms of debating the defunding of law enforcement.
“Florida took a stand,” Sprouse said.
Sheriff Judd thanked the leaders who joined him for the signing of HB3.
“I have never once seen a team like this, never once had a legislative year that was this robust,” Judd said. “This is the A Team that keeps Florida safe.”