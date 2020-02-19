WINTER HAVEN – Out of 17 design ideas for Winter Haven’s blank downtown water tower, on Feb. 10 the Winter Haven Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board selected an idea to move forward with.
The chosen idea is more conservative than the design idea submitted by Winter Haven artist Trent Manning last year, which helped to spur discussion about what to do with the tower’s blank canvas. Manning put forth an idea to transform the water tower into a red wind-up toy.
Instead, the design selected to move forward appears similar to a design that originally was turned down in 2018. The Winter Haven Downtown CRA Advisory Board chose a design with the word “downtown” around the tower, with Winter Haven’s “WH” logo in between each word.
In September 2018, board members had voted not to move forward with a plan to paint the word “downtown” around the tower, with an arrow pointing down in between each word, at a cost of roughly $20,000. At that 2018 meeting, Mayor Brad Dantzler suggested having local artists submit other ideas on what could be done with the tower.
In 2019, the Winter Haven CRA Board increased the budget for the project from around $20,000 to around $100,000, and city staff published a call for artists to submit a design.
In November, the Water Tower Advisory Committee to the Downtown CRA Advisory Board met at the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce to narrow the choices down. The advisory board liked the idea of adding lighting below and on top of the water tower, which would add around $50,000 to the cost of painting the tower.
As recommended, the lights would not change color.
Planning Manager Sean Byers said the CRA board has yet to vote on whether to add lighting to the project and that, if approved, the project could be funded in excess of $100,000.
Murals would be placed around the fence at ground level that artists could paint. Byers said this project would not likely be completed in 2020.
