For area athletes, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic go beyond not being able to play a full season of sports in the spring.
Trey Pemberton was one of many high school athletes who found his or herself in a difficult situation. With virtually no baseball being played this spring, Pemberton found himself behind the curve as a senior with no collegiate scholarship offers before the season.
With little film to send colleges, Pemberton — who plays travel baseball for Winter Haven Elite — had to get resourceful and record a workout to send to colleges.
Then Lancaster Bible College, a Division III college in Pennsylvania, started to show interest. Everything Lancaster offered Pemberton sounded good, but he says his faith ended up leading him in a different direction.
“I got a call back and everything they said sounded good but it didn’t feel like it was the right place,” Pemberton said. “I personally thought the college sounded great, but when I prayed about it it didn’t feel right.”
Once things didn’t work out with Lancaster, his high school coach ended up getting in contact with nearby Warner University’s coach. Then, on June 5, Pemberton got the call from Warner and was officially offered a scholarship to play baseball.
“I was very happy because I had been working for this my whole life,” Pemberton said of committing to Warner. “I called a lot of friends and family members because it was really exciting.”
“They were close to me but I (also) felt like that was where God wanted me at this time in my life,” Pemberson said on why he committed to Warner.