Bartow city staff recently announced that the qualifying period to get on the ballot for the city’s municipal election in 2021 begins Feb. 1 and ends Feb. 5.
Anyone interested in becoming a Bartow City Commission member would need to complete the election qualification process by that date.
The election takes place on April 6.
Mayor Scott Sjoblom and Vice Mayor James F. Clements are up for re-election this year. The mayor represents the central district in Bartow and is finishing up his first term in office.
The vice mayor represents the city’s “at-large” district, meaning any city resident can compete for this seat. Clements has served the city in this capacity since 2006.