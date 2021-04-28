A developer's confidential agreement involving the Garden Grove neighborhood took another step toward becoming a reality over the course of April.
About 20 acres of vacant land on Cypress Garden Boulevard, located between a trio of car dealerships to its southeast and Lake Dexter to its northwest, is where the development is planned.
The land is currently zoned as low residential/single-family homes, but city staff say the developer is proposing a development which would require a Planned Unit Development (or PUD) and could possibly include a mix of residential and other zoning.
City staff referred to the confidential developer's agreement as “Project Mackerel” during a meeting on April 7. The owner of the land is listed as Cay Holdings LLC.
During April, the land owner requested the city commission annex the property into city limits, a month long process which was completed April 26.