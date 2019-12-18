WINTER HAVEN – Sometime before June 6, 2019, an unknown developer filed an application with city staff for a $2.36 million tax rebate to build a 472-unit residential high-rise somewhere in the downtown area.
By state law, developers are allowed to remain confidential while considering making certain investments and working with agencies such as the Winter Haven Economic Development Council.
Given this, not much has been made public about the proposed high-rise to date, including the name of the developer — but the project appears to still be alive as it was specifically mentioned again during a Dec. 9 Winter Haven Community Redevelopment Agency board meeting at city hall.
In 2016, the Winter Haven CRA board passed a resolution allowing for a $5,000 tax rebate for each new residential unit built by a developer in the downtown area, part of an effort to encourage more residents to live downtown. The first public document published about this proposed high-rise was part of an agenda packet for a June 6, 2019, Winter Haven CRA board meeting.
On that day, the CRA board approved what could be a $2.36 million tax break for the $80 million project.
On Dec. 9, the CRA board passed two additional downtown residential growth incentive programs and, in the process of debating these programs, city staff said they were being recommended for approval primarily as further incentives to encourage the confidential developer to submit a public construction permit for the downtown high-rise.
While the exact location of the development has yet to be made public, city staff said it would be located somewhere west of the newly renovated 7th Street SW, east of Lake Howard and somewhat near to Lake May and Old Man Frank's bar.
The two new incentives passed by the CRA board Dec. 9 were called the “Downtown Off-site Sidewalk Reimbursement Program” and the “Down Payment Assistance Program.”
The sidewalk program would allow a developer to build at a higher density than current zoning allowed if sidewalks were built connecting the development to nearby bus stops where sidewalks do not already exist.
The down payment assistance program is a grant of around $15,000 for employees hired at newly opened or expanding Winter Haven businesses, to help purchase property to live in as a primary residence in the downtown area.
Winter Haven CRA board member Dr. James B. Thelkel asked city staff when the identity of the confidential developer may become public knowledge.
“The cloak of confidentiality still remains,” City Attorney John Murphy said.
City Manager Mike Herr said the developer has one full year to make a final decision. The exact date of the initial application for a tax rebate is unknown.
