WINTER HAVEN — Six/Ten LLC CEO Bud Strang was asked to give Winter Haven city leaders an update during the city retreat last week.
While he did not go into much detail, Strang did say two new restaurants should be opening up in downtown Winter Haven in 2021. Strang said both would have a seating capacity of at least 150 people.
A new burger shop is also opening at what is now the used car dealership on Third Street downtown.
Strang told city leaders that a new parking lot will be needed downtown in the coming years and that he supports an idea to light up the downtown water tower, in a fashion similar to that of the water tower at Disney Springs.