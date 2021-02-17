Milestones abound at Discovery High after the school satisfied the conditions of provisional membership and earned full membership in the Florida High School Athletic Association for the 2020-21 season, but the Spartans’ boys basketball program is a particularly feel-good story.
Discovery (12-6) is in the Class 4A-Region 3 tournament on the strength of a runner-up showing in the District 11 tourney.
The Spartans were scheduled to play a regional quarterfinal game on Thursday (Feb. 18) against the District 12 champion. (The 4A-12 tournament final matched top seed Lincoln Park Academy and No. 2 seed Glades Central, but results were available at press time.)
The Spartans started the season 3-2 before being sidelined from Dec. 12 through Jan. 6. That stemmed from a Polk County Public Schools decision to temporarily suspend winter sports as a result of multiple positive tests for the novel coronavirus/COVID-19.
Discovery’s return from the layoff resulted in a 58-52 loss to Lake Region, but the Spartans responded with a six-game winning streak. They eventually entered the seven-team Class 4A-District 11 tournament as the No. 2 seed and defeated seventh-seeded Mulberry, 73-32, and third-seeded Tenoroc 69-59.
Last Friday marked the district final, where No. 1 seed McKeel Academy rallied behind a 22-11 fourth-quarter scoring edge to win 54-51. Marquise Rue, Will Stallworth and Anderson Exantus helped lead a balanced offensive effort for Discovery.
The Spartans will not be alone when postseason play tips off this week.
Bartow (16-4) and Winter Haven qualified for the Class 6A regional quarterfinals and the same goes for 16-win Auburndale and Lake Wales in Class 5A.
When the topic is girls varsity basketball, Winter Haven was scheduled to host St. Cloud on Tuesday in the Class 6A regional semifinals. Results were unavailable at press time, but with a win the Blue Devils (16-1) advanced to Friday’s Region 2 final against Armwood or George Jenkins.
The Lake Wales girls also looked for a spot in the regional finals when they faced Palm Bay on Tuesday. The other half of the Class 5A-Region 2 bracket included semifinal opponents Orlando Jones and Lecanto.
Soccer postseason on tap
It will be an important week on area soccer fields, with several local teams eyeing regional success.
Girls regional quarterfinal matches were set to start Tuesday, Feb. 16, with Lake Wales (vs. Sumner) and Auburndale (vs. Tampa Robinson) competing in Class 5A.
Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal schedule for the boys is highlighted by a Bartow-New Smyrna Beach pairing in Class 6A, an Auburndale-Tampa Jesuit matchup in Class 5A, and an All Saints’ Academy-Orangewood Christian game in Class 2A.