A Lake Wales couple was eating supper in their bedroom, the only room of the house with air conditioning, with their dog, Girl, when suddenly, the 10-year-old rat terrier started barking and scratching the door ferociously from the inside of the room.
And when Erick Erickson and his wife, Sandy, opened the door, thick black smoke overtook them.
Their home off Scenic Highway was engulfed in flames after a grease fire erupted in their kitchen.
Their dog beside them, they called 911 while fighting off the smoke, and the pair made their way outside as an off-duty police officer in plain clothes ran to their aid. He asked for the phone and Sandy gave it to him so he could talk to the dispatchers.
The couple collapsed outside, gasping from the smoke from the burning home.
The officer moved them further away from the house.
“The house was exploding out the back,” Erickson said.
A long-time artist, at age 70, Erickson was making his living by creating sculptures of heads and busts, selling them on eBay.
He worked out of his home.
With the fire having destroyed the home, he has lost both the house and his way of making a living, for now.
“It’s horrible for me because I built everything in the house, you know, every work of art I have ever done is gone, everything I have ever owned is gone,” Erickson said.
And yet, he and his wife are hopeful.
Besides the miracle of being saved by their dog, a pipeline of blessing soon opened to the Ericksons.
Friends of theirs had tried to reach them, but because Erickson’s phone was destroyed, it took them a while to contact them.
Richard and Valla Treuman had known the couple for 18 years and were ready to help.
As a child, Erickson was recognized as “gifted” in art, and was sent to the Art Institute of Chicago every Saturday for special classes. He later went to the Kansas City Art Institute and School of Design and majored in industrial design.
“He worked for years as an industrial designer, toy creator, sculpturer and artist to bring joy to thousands of adults and children through his creations,” said Richard Treuman.
Erickson’s family and friends rallied their forces, and Erick’s son-in-law, Brian Germuth, set up a Go Fund Me page at gofund.me/07c21ce3 to help the couple rebuild their lives.
On Erickson’s property, he has a small four-plex apartment building which he has not rented out for over eight years, and he is working to get two of the 800 square foot apartments ready to move into.
“This requires a lot of work and any assistance in this process will be very, very welcome,” Treuman said.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is sending their prisoner work crew to help clear the land around the apartment, as it is severely overgrown.
Well water repair was done. Treuman hired someone to do a deep clean of the apartments and to reconnect the electricity.
S and W Cabinets of Winter Haven is donating a brand new Frigidaire refrigerator.
But the apartments also needed windows and doors, which was going to cost the couple several thousand dollars.
Brandon Wittwer, of DCC Builders in Winter Haven, heard of the fire and is donating all the windows and labor to install them, for Erickson’s apartment, “pro-bono.”
The certified general and roofing contractor said when he started his business, he gave the business over to his “father in heaven.”
“If one person hears the message of Jesus through this act, then it is worth it,” he said.
Erickson and his wife admit they are greatly humbled, and in tears talking about how much they appreciate his generosity.
Meanwhile, they still need to purchase new appliances for the apartment, including a washer/dryer, and stove, and take care of septic tank repairs, as it has been years since it was used.
The Treumans are taking donations for necessities – furniture, dishes, bedding, lamps – for the Erickson couple. The couple literally escaped with only the clothes on their backs.
Erickson said he is not sure how long it will be before he can return to his art and his livelihood. Having lost all his materials and his art studio, everything will have to be rebuilt.
“I can never quit,” he said.
His advice to others who have lost everything?
“Don’t ever stop. You can always build something,” he said.
Being that his cell phone was destroyed, along with all his computers, it has been a labor to get reconnected without his passwords and information needed to manage his business on Ebay.
Touched by the response of the community so far – with random people even stopping to make a donation – Erickson said, “There is hope.”
“It’s amazing to me,” he said. “I am touched by their generosity.”
A 2018 Youtube video featured Erick and his many created works of art, entitled “Erick Erickson’s House of Masks – Living in a Private Funhouse.”
(12) Erick Erickson's House of Masks - Living in a Private Funhouse - YouTube
Erickson said a video of the fire shot by Martin Garcia, a man passing by the July 29, 2022 fire who had a drone with him, can be seen at:
(12) House Fire in Lake Wales Florida (7/29/22) - YouTube
To donate or find out how to help, contact Richard Treuman at 863-224-3295 or Valla Treuman at 863-224-3226. Donations can also be dropped off at the Treuman home at 1105 N. Lake Howard Drive in Winter Haven.