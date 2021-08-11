God has a message for us – a few as a matter of fact, according to Jerry Stevens. And, to get those messages to us, God is using a conduit other than the Bible. About 20 years ago, God recruited Jerry - a pilot who, until then had flown just for fun - to help do His work in a big way, literally.
Stevens said the story isn’t about him. The story is about God and Stevens is only the messenger - a go-between who God chose to write His love letters in the sky.
Through a series of signs from God two decades ago, Stevens realized he was being called by God to skywrite. Back then, he had just sold his airplane after becoming bored with flying vowing to never own another one. A pilot since he was just 16-years old, he had owned about 25 planes over the years.
Not long after that, as he did every morning, Stevens stopped by a local coffee shop for breakfast. This was the second destination in his daily route just after church services.
But the trip that day wasn’t normal. He said he was usually in and out of the coffee shop in 10 minutes at the most. But, this morning, about 15 people were waiting to purchase coffee or breakfast foods. Not wanting to wait in line, he ventured over to the attached bookstore’s periodical section where he saw an aviation magazine. This was nothing new for Stevens, he subscribed to several of them. However, on the cover, written in a font larger than the name of the magazine was “Skywriting.”
He picked it up, marveling at the way God was speaking to him. In all his years of reading aviation publications, he’d never seen anything written on skywriting. This was the second message from God that morning regarding the topic. Right before he got to the coffee shop while he was in church service, he said that God told him very clearly to use his talent of flying to create His messages.
The magazine article, he said, was written like Skywriting 101 with lots of photographs and specific details on how to skywrite.
Stevens, who said he hears from God regularly, began looking for a plane to buy to fulfill God’s request to skywrite. After purchasing a Grumman Ag Cat, a crop duster, God put it on his heart to name it, Holy Smoke.
“I have never named an airplane and I wasn’t looking for a name for it,” Steven said. “Jesus is unbelievable in so many wonderful ways.”
The day before the airplane was scheduled to be delivered, he was in church and having doubts about God’s mission.
“I told God that I didn’t want to do this (skywriting),” Stevens said. “I asked him to please give me a sign again.”
So, in the last hymn in the last line, the church sang God gave him the requested sign. The words were, “And, fill the skies with His praises.”
That was enough for Stevens to move forward with God’s skywriting plan. Other undeniable occurrences happened – a coincidental meeting of the skywriting article’s author who taught him how– to confirm for Stevens that he was on the right path.
That was 20 years ago and since then Stevens has been diligently getting the message to as many people as possible that God wants us to be happy.
He and his wife, Julie, moved to the Central Florida area specifically for the millions of visitors to see God’s loving messages.
The skywriting can be up to seven miles long and seen for up to 50 miles away. The daily messages in the sky total up to approximately $500 in fuel costs – 60 gallons of fuel and 60 gallons of oil for the writing.
And, although Stevens and his wife fund a large portion of the skywriting costs from their own pockets, God is always sending another donor.
The skywriting is working. Stevens has heard of numerous stories where God’s message in the sky changed the lives of someone who had seen one.
Divorces have been stopped, lives have been saved from suicide and souls have been rerouted to heaven because of God’s love letters in the sky.
Since purchasing Holy Smoke, Stevens has only flown to do God’s work of skywriting.
“It’s not me – Jesus just makes me look good,” he said. “God reminds me often that unfortunately there are still lost souls and we still have a lot of work to do.”