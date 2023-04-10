A man and his stepson are dead following a nearly three-hour long hostage standoff in Lake Wales, early Monday morning.
In a press briefing outside the north end of Lindsey Place at the intersection of Tartan Loop in the Highland Point subdivision, Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez, accompanied by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, said officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance involving Antonio Oliver, 40.
Noting it was a “tragic, tragic” scenario that involved children, Velasquez said the caller, a woman, wanted the police to come and assist getting the children out of the residence.
A child ran out of the house when officers arrived and told them Oliver was inside the home. Velasquez noted officers thought they heard a gun being cocked, and called to Oliver from a P.A. system to have him come outside.
Hostage negotiators called out to Oliver to have him call them on 911 and talk to them.
Velasquez said Oliver said he wanted to walk out and let the officers shoot him “and said not to shoot into the house.”
“The reason that he said that is he was essentially using the children that were inside as a shield,” Velasquez said, “He didn’t want the children to get hurt from what he was telling us.”
Around 7 a.m., officers heard a gunshot, and the SWAT team made emergency entry into the house.
Officers and deputies found Oliver behind the front door, deceased, and found his 19-year-old stepson, deceased in a back bedroom. The chief said the only shot officers heard was the one right before Oliver’s death and said it is unknown at this time when the teen was killed.
“Right now, our main concern is the family – the survivors – and their mental health, and basically just their well-being. We want to make sure that they are going to be ok. What they’ve experienced today, nobody should ever experience,” Velasquez said.
Sheriff Judd told reporters the officers found several firearms – long guns, semi-automatics and handguns with 50 caliber drums attached to them.
“We consider ourselves very, very lucky today. Had he wanted to have a gunfight, he could have created a war,” Judd said.
“The initial information was he possibly shot over his wife in the vehicle, a long time ago, a month or two or three,” Judd said, “However, she did not report that to law enforcement at all. They worked through that on their own and subsequently, she put the guns in the back of the car, according to early information we have.” Judd said it is not known “when and how” the guns got back out of the car to the house.
“He was dead set on shooting himself,” Judd said.
“We were hoping for an appropriate resolution without anyone being injured, but we ended up with a murder-suicide,” Judd said.
There were two female children in the house, ages 14 and 16.
Velasquez said the investigation is ongoing and police have a lot of interviews to do.
Judd said it appears in the 911 calls that Oliver begged the police to shoot him, “And we told him, no we are not going to shoot you.”
Judd said according to early investigation, the family was at a party the night previously, and there may have been an argument after the party.
“This was 4 o’clock Monday morning, long after the party,” Judd said.
“We did everything possible to resolve this peacefully, but he resolved it with violence, a lot of violence,” he said.