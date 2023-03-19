Double drowning at Lake Eloise: Deputies and fisherman save one woman and 2 children, search continues for two men

A woman and two children were rescued Saturday afternoon after the quick thinking of two Polk County Sheriff's deputies - who responded to a child's cell phone call heard on the live 911 phone system from Lake Eloise in Winter Haven - and a local fisherman, who agreed to offer his boat to transport the deputies to the lake, which is only accessible by a canal from Lake Summit.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, in a press conference held at Lake Summit Sunday morning, said 32-year-old Orlando Ortiz and 38-year-old Velcky Velasquez of Winter Haven had rented a boat to celebrate their 1-year anniversary together as a couple, and were joined by Jeffrey Marrero, 34, of Auburndale, and his two daughters, ages 10 and 8 years old. The couple had taken and successfully passed a class to operate the boat, Judd said, but were inexperienced. The water was rough, he said, with 20 mile-per-hour winds and 2 ft. whitecaps on the lake. The couple decided to anchor the boat, and Velcky threw the anchor into the water and jumped into the water, as that is what she thought she was supposed to do, Judd said. But the anchor was not fastened to the boat and began to sink. When the two men saw her struggling in the water, they both jumped in to help her, Judd said. The boat engine was off, and the boat with the children in it began to drift to the swamp side of the lake, and the men tried to catch the boat but could not. Judd said the men were described as "average" swimmers, and Velcky as better than average, as she floated on her back. Judd said the 10-year-old then called 911 from Lake Eloise, and credited the quick thinking of Deputies Glenda Eichholtz and Jonathan Munoz, who heard the live 911 call and self dispatched. The deputies knew that the only entrance to Lake Eloise was via a canel on Lake Summit. Judd said the deputies asked for and received the use of a fisherman's boat, and that the fisherman was "more than happy" to help. The two deputies and the fisherman raced to Lake Eloise, where Munoz stripped off his duty gear and jumped in the water, swimming to the place where the boat with the children had drifted and become stuck in the weeds, untangled the boat and then brought the boat and the children to safety at a LEGOLAND dock. The deputies in the fisherman's boat then rescued Velcky.
Judd said that LEGOLAND had nothing to do with the incident, that the family was not visiting LEGOLAND, but added LEGOLAND was a great "community partner" by allowing the first responders to use the dock for the search and rescue.
Judd said the search continues for Orlando and Jeffrey, both of whom are presumed deceased.
He said the PCSO has a policy that they will never leave the site of a drowning until the victim has been recovered, that the PCSO treats others as members of their own family.
The search and investigation continues.
"We hope to find them sooner rather than later," Judd said, adding that "while we were able to save the lady with the rapid response of the deputies and fisherman, lakes are to be considered "living, moving bodies" of water because of the plant and animal life within them. He added that Lake Eloise is a very large lake to search.
The PCSO Marine Unit and FWC using side scan sonar, and Seminole County deputies using their underwater drone, will be searching Lake Eloise 24/7 until both men are found. The lake will be closed to the public until they are found.
The family is devastated, Judd said, and especially the children, he noted, as they watched the tragedy unfold. "The children are obviously upset," he said, giving the 10-year-old credit for calling 911. The boat was described by the PCSO as a 16-foot Tahoe ski boat.
Temperatures on Sunday morning were in the 50s and the registered temperature at the lake's bottom was 64 degrees. The depth of Lake Eloise ranges from 16-20 feet deep, and 9 feet deep in some areas.