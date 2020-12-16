On Dec. 14, the Winter Haven City Commission approved a developer's agreement allowing for a six-story, 105-unit apartment complex to be built in downtown Winter Haven.
Scheduled to be completed in 2022, the development will be located immediately to the east of Grove Roots Brewery Company. It will feature 88 one-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings and balcony space, 17 two-bedroom apartments, as well as community amenities such as a pool.
Rent is expected to be in the $1,400-$1,600 range, Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said.
The listed developer is a firm called DevMar, out of Michigan, whose staff partnered with the Six/Ten Corporation, which owns the land.
Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker is DevMar's Director of Business Development and has been working with city staff for the past year to finalize the developer's agreement. Baker spoke to the city commission on Dec. 9 and during the final vote Dec. 14.
To encourage more residents to live downtown, the city commission approved tax breaks to the developer totaling approximately $735,630. The tax breaks will be spread out over the next 10 years or so.
Full property tax on the property would be in effect after 2030. The developer will need to pay the city around $200,000 to connect to city utilities.
Herr said he was happy with the developer's agreement.
“When you get the opportunity to do business with a local company, as in Six/Ten Corporation, they mean what they say, (and) they do what they say they are going to do,” Herr said.
The city manager seemed equally happy with the developer.
“I would want to do business with Mayor Rick Baker any day,” Herr said.
The apartment mid-rise will be called RainDance.
The former Outer Space Gallery building would need to be torn down as part of the plan. It's unknown whether the mural art facing Grove Roots would remain.