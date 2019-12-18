WINTER HAVEN – During a Winter Haven Community Redevelopment Agency meeting Dec. 9 at city hall, city staff told the board that 17 responses were received from artists seeking to transform the downtown water tower into a piece of art.
On Monday Dec. 16, the Winter Haven CRA Water Tower Advisory Committee selected two designs to move forward, with a follow up committee meeting in January to narrow that choice down to one.
The concept of turning the downtown water tower, located just west of Jessie's Lounge near South Central Park, from a blank canvas into something unique is more than two years in the making.
That is when around $20,000 was budgeted to paint the tower, with original plans calling for a relatively modest design. A Kentucky firm won the design contract, but the Winter Haven CRA board and the Winter Haven City Commission members were underwhelmed by the design that came back to them for approval.
The submitted design had the word “Downtown” painted in three places across the top of the tower, with an arrow pointing down between each word.
While the city commissioners were debating the matter, Mayor Brad Dantzler suggested asking local artists to submit additional ideas for the tower. A few months later, Winter Haven artist Trent Manning submitted a plan to turn the water tower into a giant wind-up toy, saying doing so could help to bring some of the tourists visiting Legoland Florida Resort to the downtown district for selfies under the water tower.
While this suggestion was well received with the Winter Haven Cultural Arts Advisory Committee last February, city staff said it would not be legal to contract Manning for the design without a formal, publicly-announced call for designs with a set of rules. Subsequently, the Winter Haven City Commission increased the budget for the project from $20,000 to $100,000.
In October, city staff finished the required legwork to put out a formal call for artists. In the two months since, 17 responses were received.