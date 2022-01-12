Winter Haven staff and Main Street Winter Haven staff will be partnering to host a workshop on sidewalk cafes in downtown Winter Haven during a yet-to-be-announced date in January.
City leaders want to remove much of the parallel parking on Central Avenue in downtown Winter Haven to make the sidewalks wider and to build sidewalk cafes.
“This really came about as a result of the pandemic,” Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres said. “We opened up sidewalk cafes downtown and the feedback we got from our restaurant owners was, 'Take the parking. Give us that space to put our customers.'”
The city will lose 10 parking spots, but residents will get around 50 more chairs to sit in while dining outside, staff members said.
“That is what is going to make a cash register ring,” Stavres said.
Exactly how the sidewalk cafes will look is undetermined. The city provided a graphic as an example of what could be built. City leaders will discuss other ideas at the upcoming workshop.
The city provided a graphic which depicts a steel cable barrier to keep diners safe from vehicles traveling on Central Avenue.
“I think we are all in support of this,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
There may be an added benefit, unless you are a local delivery driver. Removing the parallel parking could bar delivery trucks from driving in the restaurant section of the Central Avenue area.
Community Redevelopment Area funds are financing the project. This means it is being paid for with property tax income from some of the downtown property owners.
If built as proposed, the sidewalk cafes could be in place by the fall of 2022.