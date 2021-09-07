What to paint on the plain, tan-colored water tower in downtown Winter Haven has been a topic of discussion since 2017 when city staff hired a design firm to come up with some ideas.
Initially there was an idea to paint the word “downtown” three times around the tower with arrows pointing down in between the words. That got voted down by city commissioners at the time.
City leaders then put a call out to individual artists to submit ideas. There was brief discussion of transforming the tower into a giant red wind-up toy designed by Winter Haven artist Trent Manning.
The latest idea may be the best idea of all for two reasons: the city of Winter Haven will not have to pay for it, and if done right, the tower could become another selfie-zone in downtown.
Polk County Sports Marketing staff recently submitted a proposal to the city of Winter Haven stating that county funds could be used to paint the downtown water tower with at least one logo in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of water skiing in 2022.
“Since Polk County is officially known as the water ski capital of the world, in October 2022 we will host the world championships for show skiing,” Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres said.
Stavres said athletes from around the world will compete on Lake Silver. By then, Martin Luther King Jr. Park renovations, the amphitheater renovations and the Lake Silver “complete street” project should be completed.
Polk County Sports Marketing staff suggested painting a 1950's era woman waterskiing on the tower.
Stavres said city staff wants to incorporate a Winter Haven logo into the design.
Banners promoting the event may be put up city wide for all of 2022. Stavres said he would like to see “Winter Haven Welcomes The World” signs placed at entry points.
Mayor Brad Dantzler said he was playing tennis with a German citizen recently who said around 40 athletes from Germany alone would be attending.
Currently, teams from around a dozen countries have expressed interest in participating.
“It will bring a tremendous amount of tourism and revenue to the coffers of the city,” Stavres said.