WINTER HAVEN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Winter Haven — especially in the windows of the businesses downtown.
Through Jan. 6, Main Street Winter Haven and the City of Winter Haven are hosting “Starlight Nights: Lighting Up Winter Haven for the Holidays.”
In addition to holiday decorations placed in and around the downtown district, another facet of that event is a Business Window Decorating Contest — and more than 30 companies are already participating.
“We hope that the theme of the decoration for the windows will reflect the character of the business,” said Anita Strang, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Main Street Winter Haven. “We invite everyone to stroll through and look at the windows — and maybe do a little shopping.”
Little Studios, Home Remedy, The Shoppe and Legoland Florida Resort — in the window of C&K Architects/Interiors — are just a few of the businesses who have gone all out decorating their windows.
“Legoland wanted to participate, so C&K Architects/Interiors let them use their window,” explained Bailey McDaniel, Main Street Winter Haven’s Assistant Director.
In keeping with the theme of lights of Starlight Nights, the windows will be judged on the lighting component; complexity; creativity and whether the selected theme is presented in the decorations of the window.
“The event is designed to bring light into downtown – make it magical,” McDaniel said.
Prizes for first and second place — $1,000 and $250, respectively — are courtesy of Wauchula State Bank.
A “People’s Choice Award” will also be given to the crowd favorite.
McDaniel said that a map detailing the locations of participating businesses will be provided.
To print out or view a map, visit www.mainstreetwh.com.