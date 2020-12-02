World War II Navy veteran Bob Kelly, of Lake Wales, and his wife, Mertice, wave to a parade of friends who drove by their house on Nov. 28.
The drive-by parade was held in celebration of Bob's 94th birthday. After the cars paraded by, friends shared food and fellowship at the Kelly home.
Bob Kelly served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After leaving the Navy, Bob served his country as a military contractor with AT&T, where he served in places such as Iran and areas within the Middle East.
Mertice Kelly also has a background in service, founding Circle of Friends Ministry before retiring recently.