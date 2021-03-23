The Early Learning Coalition of Polk County wants to help parents in need with their childcare expenses.
"School Readiness for Families" is an early learning program that helps working-families with childcare expenses while preparing their children for school. The School Readiness program is available through various participating childcare providers.
Eligibility is based on total family income and parents must be working or going to school. The program serves children from 6 weeks to 12 years of age.
Fees are assessed based on a sliding fee scale. Hours of childcare are determined by each childcare provider.
Learn more about the program at elcpolk.org/families/school-readiness/how-to-apply-for-school-readiness/.