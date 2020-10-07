When the state of Florida legalized medical marijuana, it created a lot of confusion as to what is legal and illegal.

It’s not a simple law; there are specifics, criteria, exemptions and whatnot. If you were to look up the General Provisions of Medical Use of Marijuana in the Florida Statutes (FSS 381.986), you would see that the statute is quite long.

One type of medical marijuana comes in a form called “edibles.”

It’s basically an edible product infused with THC. Parents, teachers and other caregivers of juveniles should be very aware of edibles. Legal medicinal marijuana in the form of edibles is not supposed to resemble candy, contain sprinkles, icing or have vibrant colors.

And then there are the non-medicinal marijuana edibles.

They often look like chewable gummies, lollipops or baked-items (cookies and brownies). It can be very difficult to distinguish between sweets and edibles, and that’s where there is a big issue.

A medicinal dose of an edible might be a single bite from the edible. But what happens when children see bags of gummies or cookies? They tend to eat several. And that can be very bad if they’re actually consuming edibles.

The effects from edibles aren’t typically immediate.

Even a small consumption of edibles can make a child vulnerable to those with bad intentions. A child could get very sick and unstable. It could even cause serious medical issues for the child.

Pay attention to what your child is eating and be cognizant of any odd behavior after they’ve eaten candies or sweets.

And, if you have medical edibles in your house, make sure your children can’t get to them.

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.