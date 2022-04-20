A local Greek family has made a name for themselves with their popular restaurant Egg Haven in downtown Winter Haven.
Since opening in 2013, they have gained quite a following and there are many longtime employees. So, amongst the many local breakfast joints, what sets them apart? Customers will say it’s their customer service and of course the omelets, eggs benedict and daily specials.
Ava Piliaris, owner, said it’s the people who make her business successful and also her family. Her sons are involved in the restaurant, Nick is a chef and John is line cook, but they both help with all aspects of running the eatery. Her husband, Emmanuell, also helps a few days a week but is mostly retired.
“Everyone said we wouldn’t make it, but something special made it happen,” she said. “We started from zero. It’s been a good location.”
Egg Haven serves breakfast all day with mouth-watering items such as four-egg omelets, egg wraps, pancakes, biscuits with sausage and gravy and seven ways to eat eggs benedict. Patrons can also pop in anytime for lunch items. They offer large salads, burgers, marble sandwiches, hoagies, seafood favorites and more. Each day of the week they offer homemade specials like meatloaf, stuffed peppers, shepherd’s pie, pot roast, eggplant parmesan and steak tips. There are even a few Greek choices on the menu.
“Our hospitality and service keep our customers coming back,” Piliaris said. Some customers even come to eat twice a day. “We have good connections and sometimes we’ll even treat them to a meal.” Piliaris also makes fresh desserts, including a pie of the day.
Server Hodette Radway has been with Egg Haven since the beginning.
“It’s a great environment and atmosphere. Our service definitely sets us apart and our food comes out fast.”
Piliaris grew up in the restaurant business. Her father owned the Sea Flame restaurant in Winter Haven and John’s Restaurant in Bartow. Her dad is now retired.
“You have to be married (to this business),” she said. “We keep going and work hard. Our meals come out quick and we have a good reputation.”
Through the years, the restaurant has earned several accolades: Best of the Best Breakfast by The Ledger in 2017 and 2020, in 2018 and 2020 it was named number one breakfast in town by Haven Magazine.
Egg Haven, at 301 Third St. SW, is open Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.