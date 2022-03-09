Two-year-old Benicio Fazzini got to see Spider Man at the Eighth Annual Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce CommunityFest on Saturday, March 5. His mother said it made his day.
Greater Winter Haven Chamber of of Commerce staff said around 6,000 area residents and visitors normally attend the event.
People representing around 80 businesses participated and sponsored the free community party. The presenting sponsor was Citizens Bank & Trust.
Five-year-old Mila Fazzini, and lots of other kids, got to see Rapunzel from Disney and a Southern Belle from Dreams Come True Entertainment.
All the kids seemed to have fun. The weather was perfect and Central Park was packed. Everybody seemed ready to celebrate freedom from mask restrictions and the joys of making money again.