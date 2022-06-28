The Florida Primary election is Aug. 23 and here is a list of the candidates who qualified before the deadline.
Local elections
Polk County Commission Chair Martha Santiago is facing off against Haines City resident Markeisha Smith for County Commission seat 4. Santiago has raised about $92,000 and Smith has not raised any money to date. Smith recently lost a Haines City Commission election.
Polk County School Board districts 3, 5, 6 and 7 are up for grabs during the primary election in August.
In district 3, incumbent Sarah Fortney was endorsed by the Polk Democratic Party and is being challenged by Richard Nolte, who has raised slightly more money.
In district 5, Terry Lee Clark has raised around $23,000 to date in opposition to incumbent Kay Fields who has raised around $7,000. The Polk Democratic Party endorsed Fields according to a press release. Clark has campaign signs stating, “Education not indoctrination.”
In district 6, incumbent Lynn Wilson is vacating his seat and two Lake Wales residents are fighting to replace Wilson. Warner University professor Justin Sharpless has raised about $34,000 to date compared to Lake Wales attorney Sara Jones who has raised around $10,000. Jones was endorsed by the Polk Democratic Party.
In district 7, incumbent Lisa Miller is facing off against Dell Quary and Robin Jill Sessions. Miller has raised around $35,000, Quary has raised about $20,000 and Sessions has raised nearly $11,000 to date. Quary has been endorsed by the Polk Democratic Party.
For Polk County Judge Group Eight, there are five candidates: John B. Flynn has raised about $37,000, Tara Elizabeth Wheat has raised nearly $28,000, Adam David Patton has raised about $25,000 and Ruth Moracen Knight and Carmalita Lall have each raised about $11,000.
In Florida House District 18, covering most of Polk County, eight Republicans and no Democrats qualified. Scott Franklin has, by far, raised the most money in advance of the primary election.
Leonard Serratore, Jennifer Raybon and George Shepherd all raised less than $25,000 to date. Kenneth Hartpence, Wendy Schmeling, Eddie Tarazona and Javita McKinney have not raised any money to date.
State elections
Running for re-election to the Florida Senate this year is Sen. Marco Rubio. Both Rubio and the leading Democratic candidate, Val Demings, have raised about $30 million. Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards said there is no Republican primary election for Senate, but Democrats have a primary election.
Demings has represented the Orlando area in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2016. Previously, she was the Orlando Chief of Police and Demings was a manager during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Eleven other Democrats are running for Senate: former Rep. Alan Grayson has raised about $474,000, William Sanchez about $202,000 and Allen Ellison about $171,000.
The remaining candidates have raised much less including: Joshua Weil, Albert Fox, Coleman Watson, Josue Larose, Edward Aloud, Allek Pastrana, Brian Rush and Ricardo De La Fuente.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has raised the most cash in his bid for re-election for Florida governor. In the Democratic primary election, his two leading challengers are Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried who have raised substantial amounts of in-kind donations. Other Democrats running include Candace Daniel, Kyle Gibson and Robert Willis.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has raised more money than her three Democratic challengers. In the Democratic primary election, Daniel Uhlfelder is known as the “Florida Grim Reaper” for dressing up in costume to protest the opening of beaches during the pandemic.
Ayala Aramis is most known for refusing to put the death penalty on the table for Markeith Loyd after killing Orlando Police Department Lt. Debra Clayton a few years ago. At the time, former Florida governor and current Sen. Rick Scott pulled many of her assistant state attorney cases. Democrat Jim Lewis has borrowed more money than has been donated to his candidacy.
Republicans and Democrats have a primary election for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. Florida Senate President Wilton Smith and James Shaw will face off on the Republican side. Democrats will choose between Ryan Morales, JR Gailot and Naomi Blemur.