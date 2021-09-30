The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 Municipal Election is Monday, Oct. 4, and the Polk County Elections Office will be offering voter registration services in Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to register before this important deadline.
Mobile registration units will be visiting each of the cities on Monday, Oct. 4. City residents who have not yet registered can sign-up to vote, and voters may update their information if it is not current with the Elections Office.
Monday, Oct. 4
Fort Meade: On the corner of Eeast Broadway and North Charleston Avenue (10 to 11a.m.)
Lakeland – On the corner of U.S. Highway 98 North at the Taco Bell (9:15 to10:15 a.m.)
Lakeland – On the corner of Eeast Orange Avenue and South Iowa Street (10:45 to 11:45 a.m.)
Lakeland – On the corner RaceTrac/Target on Harden Boulevard (12:15 to 1:15 p.m.)
Winter Haven– On the corner Cypress Gardens Boulevard at the Advent Field House (1 pm to 2 p.m.)
Winter Haven – On the corner of Havendale Boulevard and U.S. Highway 17 at the RaceTrac (2:30 to 3:30 p.m.)
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at 863-534-5888.