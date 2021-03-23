Bobby Williams grew up around Eloise and says he never even set foot inside a church until he was 32.
In 2015, despite reservations from Andrea Williams, his wife, Williams started a ministry out of the carport at their home. Soon, Andrea began helping — as did many others.
Williams founded The Freedom Church in Eloise less than three years ago. Around two years ago, the church partnered with Midwest Food Bank.
Then, in October 2020, the church and food bank signed a five-year lease to transform the former Sears retail space at Eagle Ridge Mall, in Lake Wales, into a giant warehouse for emergency food distribution.
Now, the pastor says he is “believing on” the church being able to make an offer to purchase the rest of Eagle Ridge Mall by summertime.
Even if that doesn't happen, though, Williams said the mall space has put the church and the food bank in a position to distribute more emergency food.
In 2019, Williams said Freedom Church and Midwest Food Bank distributed around $4.5 million worth of emergency food on a $90,000 budget. Last year, church supporters distributed $20 million worth of emergency food — 5 million pounds in total.
He believes the mall space ought to make 2021 numbers even higher. Williams says Freedom Church and Midwest Food Bank currently help to feed 3,000 to 5,000 local families in need every single week in Polk County.
The church has partnered with Polk County Public Schools to distribute a truck full of free emergency food on Fridays, with a rotation of six schools. Freedom Church has partnered with Lake Wales Charter Schools to distribute around 500 backpacks worth of food to students each week. Multiple area churches and non-profit organizations also partner with the church.
Pallets stacked six-feet high take up most of the space inside the former Sears space, making for an inspiring sight.
“We keep giving it away,” Williams said. “It ain't like we are hoarding none of this. So what you see in here goes out about every week. We are steady shipping stuff out as soon as it comes in.”
Leasing space at the mall constitutes a leap of faith for Williams and his Eloise-based congregation — and possibly purchasing the entire mall would be an even larger leap.
Williams said one day he would like to see area school children coming to the Freedom Church at the mall to see movies, bowl, play in the arcade, ride on the carousel and to play with other children in an air-conditioned and safe environment — all free of charge for families in need.
The pastor wants to set up space in the empty department stores for non-profit organizations to teach classes and provide a variety of services. Some retail space would remain open to help offset church operating costs, Williams said.
The Eagle Ridge Mall has had its fair share of challenges and records show about 20 businesses have been evicted for non-payment of their rental leases since the pandemic began. It is a decline Williams believes would be offset by giving the building a new purpose.
“The problem with Eagle Ridge Mall is that it was not built for retail — it was built for God,” Williams said.
The Freedom Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt and service at Eagle Ridge Mall on Saturday, April 3, with the egg hunt beginning at around 11 a.m. followed by the service and fellowship until around 2 p.m.