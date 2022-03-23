Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr is on the hunt for more young leaders to help him build the city into the future.
Herr spoke at a Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce “Endeavor Winter Haven Lunch N' Learn” presentation at AdventHealth Fieldhouse on March 18.
Herr and his senior staff are putting the final touches on a new program called the “Emerging Leaders Program.”
“The best of the brightest is who we are looking for,” Herr said.
Herr said the Emerging Leaders Program should launch by July or August. He described the plan as a voluntary program for city staff with no leadership experience. After completing the program, these staff members could be eligible for some supervisory roles.
Members of the Winter Haven Chamber Endeavor group are ages 21-42. Deputy City Manager T Michael Stavres said any member of this group could benefit from working for the city of Winter Haven.
“This is kind of a recruitment event for us as well,” Stavres said.
The city recently hosted a job fair at the Northeast Recreational and Cultural Center in the Florence Villa neighborhood. About 50 people showed up and with approximately 25 job applications submitted. There are many job opportunities for other young leaders seeking employment, Stavres said.
In addition, there are other leadership opportunities as a member of a city committee or a city board.
“Take a look at these boards,” Herr said. “I think you will find many of them interesting.”
The lunch meeting ended on a more personal note when somebody in attendance asked Herr for some leadership advice.
“I think people close doors and God opens doors,” Herr said.
The city manager went on to talk about part of his childhood, saying that his father passed away when he was 8-years-old. Not long after, his mother was elected to office in Indiana.
“Teach your children vision,” Herr said. “I could have easily drifted off. My mother didn't let that happen.”
Anybody can attend these events. Reach out to chamber staff for more information about membership.