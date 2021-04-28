One of the main reasons we live in Florida is the weather, and as the temperatures are on the rise, lots of folks are heading to the beaches, lakes and pools to cool off.

Unfortunately, in the midst of all the fun that can be had in the water, tragedy can also occur.

One moment a young child can be splashing around in a swimming pool or even a bathtub, and the next moment the unimaginable has happened – a child has drowned.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children between the ages of 1 and 4-years-old — but many times it ispreventable.

First, never, ever leave a child alone in, or near, the water.

Also, put away anything that could distract you from watching the child, like a book or electronic device. It only takes a few seconds for a fun family outing to turn into a tragic, life-changing event.

When it comes to pools, keep children away from drains and pipes to avoid entrapments. Install a minimum of a four-foot tall fence around your pool and use self-closing and self-latching gates — ask your neighbors with a pool to do the same.

Also, consider placing door alarms leading out to pool and spa areas. These alarms are very inexpensive, battery-operated, stick-on alarms that create an audible tone when the door is opened, alerting you when someone is near the pool.

One final suggestion that can save lives beyond the water – learn how to perform CPR.

This is a skill that could come in handy at any time, anywhere. You could save the life of a loved-one, or even a stranger.

So, get out there and enjoy the great Florida weather, but please do so safely.