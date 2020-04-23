BARTOW – Dozens of respected members of the community gathered for a graveside service for Eva Dolores Wyatt Corbett at Wildwood Cemetery April 21.
The service was held with social distancing guidelines observed.
As a teacher in 1969, Corbett helped to desegregate Denison Middle School in Winter Haven. She passed away April 11 at age 97 after a long health battle in hospice care.
Corbett started her 42-year teaching career in 1947 at Union Academy High School in Bartow. She retired at what is now Traviss Career College in 1989, according to her formal obituary.
U.S. Army Sgt (Ret.) Jordan “JJ” Corbett met his wife Dolores at Union Academy, where the two taught school after World War II ended. The two were married in 1950. Jordan Corbett went on to serve on the Polk County School Board for 12 years. He is one of the last living African American paratroopers who fought in World War II.
The couple’s son, Jerome Corbett, is a longtime school administrator.
“My mother and father inspired me to join the family business of education,” Jerome told the Sun in 2018.
In addition to teaching and maintaining her home, Eva Dolores Corbett loved going to church and was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Bartow. She also had close ties with First Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven, where she met longtime friend Elizabeth Ann Birdsong.
“Dolores was the kind of woman that every woman wants her own daughter to be,” Birdsong said. “She was gracious and charming and had a way to make everybody feel that they were the most important person in her life”
Rev. Shirley Williams Hayes of St James A.M.E. Church said the 65-year Corbett marriage was a model for others.
“Dolores made a lasting impression on me,” Hayes said. “She was transparent. What you saw was what you got. She was hospitable. She was so prim and proper in speech and in her demeanor. She was a woman of style and class, nurturing and caring.”
Valerie B. Dollison said she would miss Mrs. Corbett.
“I'm so blessed to have been a part of this family all my life, Dollison said. “I remember growing up and going to visit Ms. Corbett when I was a little girl and I used to think she was a famous person because of how beautiful her house was. She was such a woman of grace.”
Claudette Martin Reid read a scripture during the service.
According to her obituary, Eva Dolores Corbett left behind her loving husband JJ, faithful son Jerome, two grandchildren: Jarrod Dion Corbett and Lyndsey Nicole Corbett; four great grandchildren: Jayden Corbett, Jordyn Corbett, Dekari Corbett, and Amari Corbett; many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in the name of Eva Dolores Wyatt Corbett be made to Cornerstone Hospice at the address of 2140 E. County Road 540A in Lakeland (zip code 33813).
